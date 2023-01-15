 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lois Joan Spillman was born in Colorado on January 25, 1944. She lived in Waterloo, Iowa, along with Clinton, OK in the 80s and 90s, before returning to Waterloo. She was an LPN at the Clinton Veterans Center, retiring from there after many years. She enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles, and reading. She also enjoyed vacationing with her special friend, ex-husband Robert Mathern. She loved spending time with her children and their families, and her dog, Peanut. She is survived by one son, Tyree Mathern (Lory), four daughters, Brendy Reuter, Gwen Zea (Jeff), Jenny Betts (Chad Swaney), Jenny Morley (Billy Hebert), 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Jolene Maser. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Alene Maser, three brothers, Wayne, Darwin, and Darryl Maser, a son, Patrick Mathern, and a granddaughter, Racheal Reuter. A celebration of life will be held later this year.

