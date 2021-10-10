Lois Jean Woodman

She was born on October 24, 1946 in Tripoli, the daughter of Russell and Gertrude (Kuhlman) Watts. She graduated from Tripoli High School in the class of 1965. On September 19, 1965, she was united in marriage to Richard Woodman at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Tripoli. She worked as a homemaker, and as an associate at Wal-Mart for 19 years, retiring in 2004. She was a member of the Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls, and in bowling leagues with her husband for many years. She enjoyed wintering in Florida for 14 years, and loved Big Woods Campground in Cedar Falls.