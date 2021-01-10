November 14, 1937-January 9, 2021

Lois Jean Nelson, 83, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born November 14, 1937 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Mads & Inez (Crangle) Gerholdt. She married Donald M. Nelson December 21, 1955 in Shell Rock. He preceded her in death July 8, 2007. Lois worked at Rada Manufacturing in Waverly for 25 years, retiring in 1994 and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagle’s #764 in Waterloo.

Survivors include her children; Debra (Wayne) Gleiter, Larry Nelson, Lori Nelson and Dan (Connie) Nelson, all of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Marie Nelson of Northfield, MN , 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and her brother, James (Marilyn) Gerholdt of Evansdale, IA

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; a son, a daughter, 2 grandchildren, her brother, Carl Gerholdt; and her sister, Rose Anne Ridder.

Private services will be held at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com