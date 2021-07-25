 Skip to main content
Lois Jean Gerholdt Nelson
Lois Jean Gerholdt Nelson

Lois Jean Gerholdt Nelson

November 14, 1937-January 9, 2021

We are having a celebration of life for Lois Jean Gerholdt Nelson Saturday, July 31 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Evansdale Amvets, 706 Colleen Ave, Evansdale, Iowa. Being hosted by her children Debra Nelson Gleiter, Larry Nelson, Lori Nelson, Dan Nelson, all of Waterloo.

