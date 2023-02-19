September 18, 1926-February 15, 2023

WATERLOO-Lois “Jean” Baldwin, 96, of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at ProMedica (formerly ManorCare) Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born on September 18, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of LaVerne and Caroline Dralle Thomas.

She married Burdette H. Baldwin on June 8, 1945; he died Sept. 16, 1987.

Jean retired from Rath Packing Company after 31 years on the assembly line in the canning department.

She was a member of LaPorte City United Methodist Church. Jean was an avid baker, winning several Blue Ribbons with her yummy pies. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, and spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Steve Baldwin of Waterloo, Mary (Brad) Pettit of Waterloo, Clint Baldwin of Cedar Falls, Christen (Michael) O’Conner of Cedar Falls, Tarra (Tom) Stewart of Altoona, and Kelsey (Kevin) Kremer of Dunkerton;great-grandchildren: Isaac, Isabelle, Adalyne, and Bryleigh Baldwin, Jacynda (Reggie) Willingham, Zack (Samantha) Baldwin, Kianne (Brenden) Sapp, Jake (Emily) Pettit, Rylee and Ty Boyer, Luke and Justin Stewart, Taylor Shock, Ryan, Noah, Sam and Caitlyn O’Connor; great-great grandchildren, Oliver and Oswalt Baldwin and Kyleigha and Braylen Sapp.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Burdette; sons, Terry Baldwin and David Baldwin; and a brother, LeClaire Thomas.

Funeral Services: 10:30 Tuesday February 21, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00pm Monday February 20, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park

Burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to family.

Arrangements by Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.