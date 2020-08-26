 Skip to main content
Lois J. Sweeney
Lois J. Sweeney

Lois J. Sweeney

(1939-2020)

Lois Jean Sweeney, 80, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Aug. 18, 2020. Visitation Saturday Aug. 29, 12:30-1:30PM at Penwell Gabel Olathe Chapel. Graveside service to follow at 2:00PM at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Overland Park, KS. To view the full obituary, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Sweeney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

