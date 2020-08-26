Lois J. Sweeney

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Lois Jean Sweeney, 80, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Aug. 18, 2020. Visitation Saturday Aug. 29, 12:30-1:30PM at Penwell Gabel Olathe Chapel. Graveside service to follow at 2:00PM at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Overland Park, KS. To view the full obituary, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com