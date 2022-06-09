June 20, 1958-June 6, 2022

Lois J. Rathe, 63, of Dunkerton, Iowa passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home in rural Dunkerton.

Lois Jeanne Rathe was born on June 20, 1958, the daughter of Bert and Ruby (Wilkin) Canfield in Waterloo. She grew up on a farm near Dunkerton. At the age of eleven, she was baptized at First Baptist Church in Dunkerton. She graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1976. She was employed at John Deere and at Allen Hospital. She graduated Hawkeye Institute of Technology in 1980. On July 22, 1978, she was united in marriage to Allan Lee Rathe at First Baptist Church in Dunkerton. They dairy farmed northwest of Dunkerton. Lois Jeanne mowed the yard, tended the calves, drove tractor and cooked meals for her family.

She enjoyed attending her children’s activities at Community Lutheran School and volunteering there. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Klinger, where she was in Ladies Aid. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, music, reading, writing, going on rides with Allan and taking walks to look for wildflowers. Her favorite hobby was the prairie patch on their farm and nature photography.

Survivors are her husband, Allan of Dunkerton; four children, Anne (Dale) Otte of Altoona, Daniel (Jennifer) Rathe of Eldridge, Rachel (Colton) Rathe of Peoria, Illinois and Michael (Kylie) Rathe of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Avery, Elyse and Luke Otte, Brylee, Mason and Clara Rathe, Gideon Rathe; two sisters, Cheryl Moore of Cedar Rapids and Ilene (Don) Miller of Waterloo; brother, Earl (Jane) Canfield of Dunkerton; in-laws, Dean (Elsie) Rathe of Viroqua, Wisconsin, Kent (Laurie) Rathe of Whitehall, Montana, David (Joanne) Rathe of Creston, Jonathan (Ronda) Rathe of Dunkerton and Joel (Shelly) Rathe of Waterloo and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church – Klinger, rural Readlyn with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn. Memorials may be directed to either, Immanuel Lutheran Church or Community Lutheran School and online condolences for Lois can be left at www.kasiercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Readlyn is assisting the Rathe family with arrangements. 319-279-3551