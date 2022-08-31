 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lois J. Mussett

  • 0
Lois J. Mussett

November 30, 1932-August 24, 2022

Lois J. Mussett, age 89, of Mankato, MN and originally of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Memorial Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 6, First Congregational UCC, Mankato. Interment, Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, IA. Mankato Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.mankatomortuary.com

Born November 30, 1932, to Glapha A. (Kern) and Robert C. Mussett. Lois graduated from East High School in 1951 and then graduated from Iowa State Teacher College (now University of Northern Iowa) in 1955. Lois taught physical education, 1955 to 1962 at Clinton High School and one year at Thomas Jefferson High School, Cedar Rapids. In the fall of 1964, she began teaching physical education at Mankato State College (now Minnesota State University – Mankato). Lois was an instructor, advisor of synchronized swimming, started and coached the women’s swim team, coached the women’s golf team, was assistant chairperson for 9 years and department chair for 7 years before retiring in 1993.

Lois is survived by nieces and nephews and extended family. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Roberta (Earl) Van Fleet; brother, Earl (Marlysrae) Mussett; niece, Jeri Van Fleet; nephew, Douglas Van Fleet; great nephew, Josh Salisbury; one great-great niece and one great-great nephew.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Does a lighter interior keep your car cooler?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News