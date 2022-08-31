Lois J. Mussett

Born November 30, 1932, to Glapha A. (Kern) and Robert C. Mussett. Lois graduated from East High School in 1951 and then graduated from Iowa State Teacher College (now University of Northern Iowa) in 1955. Lois taught physical education, 1955 to 1962 at Clinton High School and one year at Thomas Jefferson High School, Cedar Rapids. In the fall of 1964, she began teaching physical education at Mankato State College (now Minnesota State University – Mankato). Lois was an instructor, advisor of synchronized swimming, started and coached the women’s swim team, coached the women’s golf team, was assistant chairperson for 9 years and department chair for 7 years before retiring in 1993.