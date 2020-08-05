Lois J. Miller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1933-2020)

Lois Jean Miller, 86, of Dike, Iowa, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Lois was born November 25, 1933 in rural Holland, IA, the daughter of Rudolf and Violet (Muller) Heerkes. She married Wesley J. Miller on March 22, 1955 at Colfax Presbyterian Church in Holland, IA. He preceded her in death November 13, 2007. Lois graduated from Dike High School in 1952, was a receptionist for the Hometowner Newspaper for many years and was a member of Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.

Survivors include her son, Gary (Angela) Miller and her daughter, Betty Miller-Clark, both of Dike; granddaughters, Callie Carson of Cedar Rapids and Jenna Marie Miller of Waterloo; a step grandson, Damen Weltzin of Jesup; one step great granddaughter, Hayden Weltzin of Jesup and two step great grandsons, Gable Weltzin and Oliver Weltzin, both of Jesup; two sisters, Clarice Bulten of Laclede, MO and Marlene Kuper of Ackley, IA; and one brother in law, Marvin Miller of Dike.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Robert Clark; two brothers, Vernon Heerkes and Kenneth Lee Heerkes in infancy; two sisters-in-law, Sandra Heerkes and Bonnie Miller; two brothers-in-law, Leroy Kuper and Jim Bulten and a nephew, Dennis Bulten.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home with burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Dike. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church or the local chapter of the American Cancer Society. DUE TO COVID-19, THOSE ATTENDING THE VISITATION AND SERVICE ARE ASKED TO BRING AND WEAR A MASK AND TO SOCIAL DISTANCE.

