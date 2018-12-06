CEDAR FALLS — Lois J. Harken, 86, of Cedar Falls, died at home Monday, Dec. 3.
She was born Jan. 3, 1932, in Parkersburg, daughter of John and Lydia Kettwig Etjen. She married Herbert Harken on March 20, 1952, in Galena, Ill. He died in 1968.
Lois was a homemaker, worked at Pat’s Tavern and Steamboat Gardens prior to working at Burger King as a hostess. She retired in 2006.
Survived by: two sons, Dale (Kati) Harken of Centennial, Colo., and Dean Harken of Wamego, Kan.; four daughters, Gretchen Harken of Cedar Falls, Becky Koester of North Liberty, Toni (Douglas) Carlo of Lincoln, Neb., and Karen Harken of Centennial; three brothers, Charles, James and Craig (Bonnie) Etjen; three sisters, Shirley Bergman, Mavis Neymeyer and Connie (Scott) Simon; nine grandchildren, Casey (Julia) Carlo, Joe (Jen) Harken, Sarah (David) Harken, Stephanie Koester, Jimi Jo (Andy) Allen, Rori Carlo, Genna (Kyle) Koester, Courtney (Kyle) Dehn and Jackson Harken; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a son, John Harken; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Harken; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and her dogs, Sam and Beulah.
Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Volks Haus in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Lois was an avid Hawkeye and Cubs fan. She was a passionate, vocal Democrat. Lois would’ve said, ‘Be safe, have fun, I love you.’
