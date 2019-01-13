CEDAR FALLS --- Lois Jeanette Geving, 79, of Waterloo, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Jan. 7, at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, Ariz.
She was born March 13, 1939, in Decorah, daughter of Lloyd and Edna (Young) Gjere. Lois married Larry Dean Geving on June 13, 1958, at Big Canoe Lutheran Church, Decorah. She was a graduate of Spring Grove High School in Spring Grove, Minn.
Lois was a homemaker and lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, where she was a greeter and in a church circle. Lois was also a member of both a card club and a birthday club.
Survivors: her husband; three sons, Rick (Theresa) Geving of Overland Park, Kan., Randy (Ila) Geving of Lincoln, Neb., and Rory (Nicol) Geving of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Holly (Marty) Postel and Heidi (Ron) Alexander, both of Cedar Falls; 12 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nine stepgreat-grandchildren; and three brothers, Donald (Betty) Gjere of Mabel, Minn., Dean Gjere of Cedar Falls and Curtis (Linda) Gjere of Decorah.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a granddaughter, Makaela Danielle Geving.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Hosting family celebrations, baking lefse and bringing family together for picnics and holidays was very important. Lois passed down to her children her simple philosophy of living each day as best she could, be kind, be loving and be happy.
