(1937-2020)
WATERLOO — Lois Jean Fleuette, 82, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 3, at Friendship Village.
She was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of William R. and Angeline Neuholt Brady. She married Ernest Roland Fleuette on May 30, 1961, in Chicago. He died May 18, 1982.
Lois received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Alverno College, Milwaukee, Wis. She worked at Visiting Nurses Association as a public health nurse, achieving the position of director. She then worked for Cedar Valley Hospice for 20 years, retiring in 2012.
Survivors: four sons, Joe (Jennifer) of Orange, Calif., Marty (Laurie) of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Andre (Laurie) of Mount Horeb, Wis., and Bill (Brooke) of Aledo, Ill.; and seven grandchildren, Tyler Fleuette, Matthew Fleuette, Alyse Fleuette, Jeremy (Rachel) deGuzman, Amelia deGuzman, Brady Fleuette and Brennan Fleuette.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a daughter, Maria Therese Fleuette-deGuzman.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Eagle Center. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 5:30 p.m. time of sharing.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was known for her acerbic wit, kindness, and compassion. She had a lifetime commitment to service, was a champion of social justice who lived her beliefs. We will miss her.
