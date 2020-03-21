Lois J. Brimmer

(1935-2020)
WATERLOO -- Lois Jeanne Brimmer, 84, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 19, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born April 19, 1935, in Dundee, daughter of John W. and Alma E. Becker Patton. She married Norman Jim Brimmer on Aug. 11, 1956, in Independence. He died Oct. 3, 2006.
Lois was a school teacher at St. Edward Catholic School for many years. She was also a longtime volunteer at MercyOne Waterloo and the Waterloo Public Library.
Survivors: five sons, Kevin J. (Joi) Brimmer of La Porte City, Kraig W. Brimmer of Waterloo, Kory J. Brimmer of Palm Springs, Calif., Kelly G. (Mary) Brimmer of Shakopee, Minn., and Kyron J. Brimmer of Encinitas, Calif.; a daughter, Cherise A. (Cannon) Garr of Gilbert, Ariz.; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Doug (Nancy) Patton of Avon, Colo.; and her significant other, Loren Steimel of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: Due to the covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Waterloo, with inurnment at St. John's Cemetery, Independence. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the Waterloo Public Library.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
