March 24, 1929-September 10, 2022

Lois Imogene Enyart, 93, of Denver, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Unity Point Health Allen Hospital of natural causes. She was born March 24, 1929, in Fairbank, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Kathryn Niebuhr Moulds. She was a 1946 graduate of Dunkerton High School, where she was Valedictorian.

Lois was united in marriage to David Enyart in May of 1947 in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on September 21, 2016.

She was a homemaker and owned/operated Enyart Plastering with her husband for many years, where she did the bookkeeping for their farm and business.

Lois enjoyed gardening, cooking, shopping, couponing, and going to garage sales with her sister Doris. Education and learning were essential to Lois; she taught her husband to read and write.

Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Shirley (Randy) Harmann and Sharon Enyart all of Perry; two sons, Anthony (Jill) Enyart of Champlin, MN, Roland “Rocky” Enyart of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Astrid and Aaron Garcia, James (Heather) Enyart, David (Samantha)Enyart, Jeffrey (Jenna) Enyart; three great-grandchildren, Anabell, Isabell, and Ellayna Enyart; two sisters, Helen Heth of Cedar Falls, Beverly Morris of Waterloo; and a brother, Charles Moulds of Fairbank.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, Ilene Fratske and Doris Wieden, and a brother, George Moulds.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Memorials: may be directed to the Denver Sunset Home, 235 Mill St. Denver, Iowa 50622.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.