November 21, 1933-November 1, 2022

WATERLOO-Lois Emma Neuhaus Oberbroeckling, 88, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, November 1, at Grand Meadow Assisted Living in Dubuque.

She was born November 21, 1933, in New Vienna, the daughter of George and Eugenia Sebers Neuhaus. She married Robert “Bob” Oberbroeckling on September 21, 1954 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2019.

Lois was employed as waitress/hostess at Sunnyside Country Club and the Elks Club for 35 years, retiring in 2004. She was member of St. Edward Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the Legion of Mary, and Cedar Valley Bluegrass.

Survivors include: her daughters, Nancy (Curt) Diehm of Dubuque and Joan (Nick Haaf) Craig of Waterloo; her sons, Dan (Carol) Oberbroeckling of Indianapolis, Ind. and Joe (Alice) Oberbroeckling of Sheboygan, Wisc.; twelve grandchildren, Katie (Joe) Schuhow, Fr. Noah Diehm, Emily Diehm, Megan Diehm, Jessica (Marko) Milanovic, Libby (Zack) Willard, Amy (Ross Erlenbaugh) Oberbroeckling, Erica (Zach) Watson, Ben Oberbroeckling, Jim Oberbroeckling, Greg Oberbroeckling, and John Oberbroeckling; four great grandchildren, Dori Schuhow, Drew Schuhow, C.J. Schuhow and Luka Milanovic; her sisters, Ruth Pape of Cedar Rapids, Pearl Hullermann of Lamont; her brothers, Jack (Karen) Neuhaus of Solon and Don (Becky) Neuhaus of Tulsa, Okl.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her daughter, Debra Oberbroeckling; two grandsons, Adam James Oberbroeckling and Michael John Craig; her brother, Cyril Neuhaus; her sister, Alice Burns.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 7, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, November 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 2 p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary and a 5:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Monday at the church. The Mass will be livestreamed on church website www.sted.org (Click on the red YouTube link)

Memorials: may be directed to Columbus High School, St. Edward Resurrection Choir, Cedar Valley Hospice, or Hospice of Dubuque.

