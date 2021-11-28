July 21, 1924-November 24, 2021

Lois Eleanor Eggleston, 97, took her final walk through Heavens door on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Whispering Willows Assisted Living in Fredericksburg.

She was born July 21, 1924, on the family farm near Traer, Iowa, to Fred V. and Edna (Fabel) Stoakes. She spent her childhood as a farm girl and graduated from Dysart/Geneseo High School in 1941. Post High school she attended and graduated from Gates Business College in Waterloo.

In 1944, Lois enlisted in the WAC to serve her country during WWII. She was assigned to The Women’s Army Air Corps, North Atlantic Division of Air Transport at Grenier Field, Manchester N.H. with a rank of Sargent. She received medals/ribbons for Good Conduct, American Theater, and Victory. Her primary duties were clerical in nature.

After an honorable discharge, she returned to Waterloo, and worked at Chamberlains. She was an active member of the YWCA. It was through a friend from “the Y” that she met Glenn O. Eggleston from Waverly.

Glenn and Lois were united in marriage June 10, 1951, in Traer. They lived in Fort Riley, Kansas until Glenn was honorably discharged from the Army. They briefly returned to Traer, then moved to Waterloo to live and raise their family. They also lived in Fort Dodge, then Atlantic until retirement, when they moved to Waverly.

Lois worked as a bookkeeper, seamstress, salesperson, and demo lady. She also babysat for many families. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts, and Lowell School PTA. She was recognized by the Red Cross for donating 125 pints (over 15 gallons) of blood in her lifetime. She belonged to the Heritage United Methodist Church and The American Legion Auxiliary Post 176 in Waverly.

Lois loved her family, and people in general. She was a devoted wife and mother. She never missed a good potluck or holiday feast. She was kind to animals and believed in the beauty of nature. She loved shopping thrift stores and sales, always looking for a treasure. She traveled to Washington D.C. at the age of 87 on the Honor Flight for WWII veterans. Lois led a long and blessed life. She walked everywhere, as she never drove a car, but that didn’t slow her down. In December 2016, she entered Assisted Living/Memory Care where she remained until her death.

Lois is survived by her daughters Susan Eggleston and Paula Holschlag; grandson Timothy Eggleston; sisters, Ruth (Bill)Calderwood and Carol (Charles)Breune; brother, Aze Stoakes; and her nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Glenn; parents Fred V. and Edna Stoakes; sister Wanda Mae Stoakes; grandson, Miles Ritnour; and son in law Tom Holschlag.

Lois has been cremated. Her cremains will be buried in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly and a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Thank you to the St. Croix Hospice Staff, and all our friends at Whispering Willow Memory Care.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187