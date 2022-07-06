August 16, 1929-July 3, 2022

WAVERLY-Lois E. Boeck, 92, of Waverly, formerly of Janesville, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

Lois was born on August 16, 1929, in Butler County, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Helen (Wedeking) Klunder. She was baptized and confirmed at the Pleasant Valley United Church of Christ and on August 28, 1949, she married John J. Boeck at the same church. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1947, and then began working at Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Company in Waverly, retiring July 1, 1987. After retirement, she and John worked with the UMC Nomads for many years, finally spending winters in Texas. John passed away in 2018 and Lois continued to live in Waverly.

Lois was an active member of the Janesville United Methodist Church and Esther Circle as well as the American Legion Auxiliary.

Lois is survived by her four daughters; Barbara (Greg) Borland of Naperville, IL, Diane (John) Wigen of Eagen, MN, Kathy (Mark) Sharp of Cedar Falls and Linda Boeck of Minneapolis, MN, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and one brother, Leonard (Myrna) Klunder of Ankeny. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 69 years, John Boeck and a great grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Janesville United Methodist Church with Pastor Laurie Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Janesville. Memorials may be directed to Janesville United Methodist Church and condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187