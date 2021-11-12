September 25, 1927-November 8, 2021

WATERLOO-Lois C. Bute, daughter of Rosalia Langenfeld and Peter G. Hoffman was born in Waterloo on September 25, 1927 and graduated from Sacred Heart High School.

She married Russell W. Bute on July 31, 1948 at St. Edward Catholic Church and has been a long-time member there, as well as a Court Castile 49 Catholic Daughter for over 50 years. Her husband preceded her in death in 1991.

Lois was a John Deere employee for several years and later a homemaker and volunteer for church and Catholic Daughter events. She was a seamstress, loved to travel with the family and cook and bake. Her hobby was contesting and painting.

She has two sons, David in Waterloo and Gary (Debra) in Cedar Rapids. There are two daughters, Paula in Waterloo and Patricia (Gary) Angelow in Faribault, Minn. She has 7 grandchildren, Jenny Evans, Jamie, Joann, Jason Bute, Connor Bute and Ryan and Justin Angelow; 8 great-grandchildren, Samantha, Ashley, Lily, Avery, Archer, Axel, Andrew and Jarrod and one great-great grandson, Sky.

Preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Hoffman, Mildred Levis and Genevieve Sampson; a brother, Paul Hoffman and a daughter-in-law, Donna Bute.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 13, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, November 12 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 4:00 p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Saturday.

A special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice for their help, where memorial contributions will be directed.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com