Lois C. Boyd

(1923-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Lois Carole Boyd, 96, died Sunday, Feb. 9, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of Cedar Falls.

She was born Oct. 6, 1923, in Green, daughter of Isbrandt Ubbe (I.U.) and Henrietta (Deters) Harken. She married John Clifton Boyd on Jan. 31, 1943, at the Unity Presbyterian Church of Clarksville.

She graduated from Clarksville High School. Lois was a homemaker and mother. After John was killed in a car accident in 1966, Lois then worked for Western Home Communities in their food service department.

Survived by: her son, James (Robin) Boyd of Port Byron, Ill.; her daughters, Joan Boyd of Clinton and Ann (Jerry) Fagle of Bettendorf; four grandchildren, Sophia Modless of Tucson, Ariz., Jacob (Carissa) Boyd of East Moline, Ill., Tess Fagle of Austin, Texas, and Jena (Eric) Dhooge of Bloomington, Ill.; four great-grandchildren, Kensley Boyd, Corbin Boyd, Carson Boyd and Hallie Dhooge; a brother, Richard (Marilyn) Harken of Marion; a sister, Ardys Gentry of Denton, Texas; and a sister-in-law, JoAnne Harken of San Mateo, Calif.