Lois C. Boyd

(1923-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Lois Carole Boyd, 96, died Sunday, Feb. 9, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of Cedar Falls.
She was born Oct. 6, 1923, in Green, daughter of Isbrandt Ubbe (I.U.) and Henrietta (Deters) Harken. She married John Clifton Boyd on Jan. 31, 1943, at the Unity Presbyterian Church of Clarksville.
She graduated from Clarksville High School. Lois was a homemaker and mother. After John was killed in a car accident in 1966, Lois then worked for Western Home Communities in their food service department.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: her son, James (Robin) Boyd of Port Byron, Ill.; her daughters, Joan Boyd of Clinton and Ann (Jerry) Fagle of Bettendorf; four grandchildren, Sophia Modless of Tucson, Ariz., Jacob (Carissa) Boyd of East Moline, Ill., Tess Fagle of Austin, Texas, and Jena (Eric) Dhooge of Bloomington, Ill.; four great-grandchildren, Kensley Boyd, Corbin Boyd, Carson Boyd and Hallie Dhooge; a brother, Richard (Marilyn) Harken of Marion; a sister, Ardys Gentry of Denton, Texas; and a sister-in-law, JoAnne Harken of San Mateo, Calif.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her son, David Boyd; two sisters, Margaret Norton and Ruth Nieman; and six brothers, Henry, Elmer, Lloyd, Gerald, Melvin and Irvin Harken.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and NewAldaya Lifescapes.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Lois was an incredibly social person who enjoyed the many diverse friends and acquaintances her children brought home through the years. She was particularly fond of memories of family reunions with the Boyd and Harken families. Lois was an independent woman with strong Democratic viewpoints. Lois enjoyed reading historical fiction as well as traveling.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.