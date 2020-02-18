Lois Aswegan
(1928-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Lois Mae Aswegan, 92, of Grimes, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Feb. 16, at Kennybrook Village in Grimes.

She was born Jan. 8, 1928, in Dike, daughter of William and Anna (Damm) Aswegan. She married Lawrence Aswegan on Oct. 5, 1947, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He preceded her in death.

Lois graduated from Dike High School, worked as a clerk at Daisy Dairy in Waterloo and later for Bill's Grocery in North Cedar. She was a former member of St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: her son, Lynn (Tammy) Aswegan of Grimes; her daughter-in-law, Sandi Aswegan of Parker, Colo.; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth (Derek) Aswegan of Oakland, Calif.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; one son, Larry Aswegan; her brother, Leonard Jorgensen; and her sister, Marcella Jorgensen.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the funeral home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to your hospice of choice.

