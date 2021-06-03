Lois A. Ganske

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1:30 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. The funeral service will live streamed on St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Facebook page. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 am until 12 Noon at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn and an hour prior to the service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Memorials may be directed to Ganske family for a later designation in her memory and online condolences for Lois can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.