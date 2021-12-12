Logun Ray Buckley

October 4, 1993-December 6, 2021

Logun Ray Buckley, age 28, of Waterloo passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at home.

He was born October 4, 1993 in Boone, Iowa, the son of Brad Buckley and Sue (Ray) Buckley.

He graduated from Iowa Falls High School with the class of 2012. He continued his education at the University of Northern Iowa, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Communications in 2017.

Logun was united in marriage to Christopher Schwartz in a private ceremony on March 19, 2020 as they did not want to delay their union together due to the pandemic. They were able to have a public celebration of their marriage on October 23, 2021, with a beautiful ceremony held in the front lawn of their home, seven years, seven months, and seven days after their first date.

Logun was a community organizer for the Iowa Alliance of Retired Americans. He had also worked for Americans for Democratic Action, where he later became a member of their national board of directors. He was a dedicated ally of the labor movement, and worked for The Main Street Alliance, and Lower Drug Prices Now. While in college, Logun worked for the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area, a job he absolutely loved. Logun was also the treasurer for the Waterloo Warming Center, doing work that saved the lives of many who would have been left out in the cold during the winter months. Most recently he became the secretary for the Highland Neighborhood Association and organized the neighborhoods holiday lights competition which he and his husband always won. Logun was still decorating their home all the way up to the day he left us.

Logun loved his family with all his heart. This includes the Buckley and Ray families he was born into, the Schwartz and Schulte family he was brought into, and the many friends who became family. He felt blessed in his childhood in Dayton Iowa that both sets of grandparents lived just a short walk away. Family gatherings and celebrations were extremely important to Logun. He always uplifted the energy of the room and brought joy and love to everyone. He was a loving son, grandson, cousin, nephew, uncle, and husband. He was so proud of his father Brad, who went back to school a few years ago and is now a nurse. This past summer his mother Sue Buckley moved in with Logun and Chris. He loved this opportunity to grow his relationship with his mother as an adult. He was also the best big brother possible and had a very special relationship with his sister and loved his little brother. The love he gave to his husband Chris in their nearly 8 years together was so deep and profound that it inspired and moved everyone who watched their love grow. He loved his husband in ways Chris never knew were possible.

Logun was a talented vocalist, filling the position of lead singer for False Indigo. Logun and his husband spent countless hours making music at the piano in their parlor. His voice was so powerful and beautiful, it would touch people right to their soul. He was also a lover of the theater, especially musical theater with a talent for both acting and public speaking. This passion extended to all the forms of art including his love of classic films. Logun also loved animals very deeply, whether it was his own pets or injured wildlife in need of his help. Logun loved history and all things old. He loved the time they spent antiquing everyplace they traveled to, near and far. He especially loved finding unique and extremely meaningful gifts for his husband.

Logun and his husband loved welcoming people into their home. They were expert hosts who used their skills to raise money for nonprofits, host house concerts, and to lift-up progressive political candidates they believed in. They also had parties for every holiday throughout the entire year, for which Logun helped to lavishly decorate their old historic home. He got his passion for hosting from his grandmother Lana. Her passing, as well as the passing of his stepmother Lori, remained a great pain for Logun. Logun used his singing voice to bring them both comfort in their final days, something he did again for Chris's grandmother Ruth.

He was a fierce LGBTQ and civil rights activist. He had an intolerance for injustice and an impatience for the lack of change. Every social justice issue mattered to him and he tried to take them all on. Logun and Chris were a social justice power couple who fought hard and organized for the common good.

Logun was happiest when traveling the country with Chris. Just weeks ago they returned from their Colorado honeymoon where they spent time in Denver, Estes Park, and Rocky Mountain National Park. They also had amazing trips to places like New York City, Washington D.C, St. Louis, Chicago, Minneapolis, Columbus, and many more places in between. They were sure to visit every museum of art wherever they went and take in as much culture as possible. They had plans to spend their life traveling the world together.

Logun had a huge empathetic heart that took on the pain of others in suffering. He hated to see others in pain because he knew his own pain that he could not let go of. In the end it was too much for him to bear and he took his own life.

He lived a full and brilliant life that touched thousands of people across the country. He is deeply and profoundly missed by all of those who loved him, as they struggle to understand the paradox of a life so full of love and joy, but also deep sadness and pain.

As we struggle with this unconscionable loss, we want to uplift his light, his joy, and his beauty, as we continue to fight for the just world, he so deeply demanded we reach. Please wrap your arms around those who loved him and go forth bringing good into the world.

Survivors include his husband, Christopher Schwartz of Waterloo; mother, Sue Buckley of Waterloo; father, Brad (Karen) Buckley of Steamboat Rock; sister, Cheyenne (Tanner Sampson) Buckley of Johnston; brother, Sabastian Buckley of Marshalltown; grandparents, Dianna & Chuck Ray, Max Buckley, and Phyllis Schulte; step-siblings, Kendall Duit, Kari (Kyle) Broer, and Shane (Katie) Campfield; mother & father-in-law, Tom & Mary Schwartz of Dubuque; sisters-in-law, Erin Schwartz and Bridget Schwartz both of Dubuque; brother-in-law, Michael Schwartz of Iowa City; and nieces & nephews, Gabriel, Aidian, Thomas, Francis, Eloise, and Olivia as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceded in death by step-mother, Lori Buckley; uncle, Bobby Buckley; and grandmothers, Lana Buckley and Ruth Schwartz.

A celebration of Logun's life will be held at 6:00PM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Electric Park Ballroom in Waterloo. A candlelight vigil will be held immediately following at 214 Highland Blvd, Waterloo, Iowa 50703. Memorials may be directed to their home.