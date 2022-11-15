Logan James Hoffman was born July 30, 1931, in Plainview, Minnesota; the son of Ambrose and Claire (Schmidt) Hoffman. He was a graduate of Plainview High School in 1949 and a graduate of the John Deere Apprentice Program in 1955. Logan married Faye Iehl in 1951. He worked as a shop supervisor at the John Deere Product Engineering Center for 32 years, retiring in 1981 after which he farmed in the Waverly area. Logan was an automobile enthusiast, liked to race cars and built his own roadster.