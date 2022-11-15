July 30, 1931-November 11, 2022
Logan James Hoffman was born July 30, 1931, in Plainview, Minnesota; the son of Ambrose and Claire (Schmidt) Hoffman. He was a graduate of Plainview High School in 1949 and a graduate of the John Deere Apprentice Program in 1955. Logan married Faye Iehl in 1951. He worked as a shop supervisor at the John Deere Product Engineering Center for 32 years, retiring in 1981 after which he farmed in the Waverly area. Logan was an automobile enthusiast, liked to race cars and built his own roadster.
Logan passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at UnityPointHealth-Allen Memorial at the age of 91. He is survived by a son Michael (Lanae) Hoffman of Waverly; a daughter Diane (Terry) Collins of Waterloo; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial Visitation: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa.
Memorial Services: Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa.
Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com
