WATERLOO — Loanne Rae McLean Mowrer, 54, of Yukon, Okla., died at home Wednesday, Oct. 10, after a sudden illness.

She was born June 5, 1964, in Waterloo, to Ray and Sandy (Maust) McLean.

Loanne graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls with a degree in speech pathology and from Hawkeye Tech in 1988 with a LPN degree. She moved to Oklahoma, where she received her RN in 1993 from OCCC in Oklahoma City. Loanne had been a nurse for the last 30 years. For the last 28 years she had worked at St. Anthony Hospital South in Oklahoma City.

Survived by: her husband of 25 years, Tim; a son, Shane, at home; her mother, Sandy (friend Roger Thomas) McLean of Reinbeck; a brother, Thomas (Kelly) McLean, and their children, Padraic, Maia and Mailea; two aunts, Shirley Kahler and Shirley Kurtz; and an uncle Ray Maust.

Preceded in death by: her father; a grandmother, Agnes McLean; grandparents Kenneth and Marie Maust; an uncle, Keith Maust; and an aunt, LaVonne Beeson.

Family and friends gathering: will be 1 to 3 p.m. next Sunday, Nov. 25, at the PT Griller Event Center, 24785 U Ave., Reinbeck, with a light lunch provided. Smith & Turner Mortuary, Yukon, had assisted the family.

She was extremely proud of her 30 years as a nurse. Loanne’s passion was nursing and helping others. She enjoyed cooking, reading, hiking and nature.

