LA PORTE CITY -- Lloydene "Deanie" Frances Smock, 65, of La Porte City, died at home Tuesday, Sept. 18.
She was born June 10, 1953, in Evansdale, daughter of Lloyd and Maxine Stern. She married Rick Deppe in 1969; he died in 1980 in a motorcycle accident. On May 7, 1983, she married Bret Smock in Vinton.
Deanie attended school in La Porte City with the class of 1971. In 1973, Deanie began employment at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids and retired in 2008. Since then she has worked at the La Porte City Bakery and Urb's Hardware. She had served as a past treasurer of ABATE of Iowa.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Ty (Brenda) Deppe; a daughter, Dionne (Mike) Emanuel; five grandchildren and a great-grandchild with another due in May; and a sister, Becky (Wayne) Weisbrod.
Preceded in death by: her first husband; her parents; a brother, Steve Stern; and three sisters. Roxie Weisbrod, Barbara Fleck and Patricia Joyner.
Services: Her body has been cremated. No services are planned at this time.
Memorials: may be made to the family at 723 Commercial St, La Porte City.
Condolences may be left at iowacremation.com.
Deanie was a woman of strong constitution and loyal to all who reciprocated. She was a lover of animals, volunteering her time for the good of injured or orphaned animals. She was a self-taught tatter and jewelry maker. Her most rewarding role was that of wife, mother and grandmother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.