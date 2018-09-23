Subscribe for 33¢ / day
 Deanie Smock

LA PORTE CITY --  Lloydene "Deanie" Frances Smock, 65, of La Porte City, died at home Tuesday, Sept. 18.

She was born June 10, 1953, in Evansdale, daughter of Lloyd and Maxine Stern. She married Rick Deppe in 1969; he died in 1980 in a motorcycle accident. On May 7, 1983, she married Bret Smock in Vinton.

Deanie attended school in La Porte City with the class of 1971. In 1973, Deanie began employment at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids and retired in 2008. Since then she has worked at the La Porte City Bakery and Urb's Hardware. She had served as a past treasurer of ABATE of Iowa.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Ty (Brenda) Deppe; a daughter, Dionne (Mike) Emanuel; five grandchildren and a great-grandchild with another due in May; and a sister, Becky (Wayne) Weisbrod.

Preceded in death by: her first husband; her parents; a brother, Steve Stern; and three sisters. Roxie Weisbrod, Barbara Fleck and Patricia Joyner.

Services: Her body has been cremated. No services are planned at this time.

Memorials: may be made to the family at 723 Commercial St, La Porte City.

Condolences may be left at iowacremation.com.

Deanie was a woman of strong constitution and loyal to all who reciprocated. She was a lover of animals, volunteering her time for the good of injured or orphaned animals. She was a self-taught tatter and jewelry maker. Her most rewarding role was that of wife, mother and grandmother.

Celebrate
the life of: Lloydene "Deanie" Smock (1953-2018)
