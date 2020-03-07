(1944-2020)

WATERLOO -- Lloyd "Wayne" Meyer, 75, of Waterloo, died at home Feb. 8.

He was born July 10, 1944, in Decorah, son of Lloyd F. Meyer and Evelyn Meyer. He served in the Armed Forces, then worked for John Deere and later in construction in Waterloo.

He married Linda Wright and they were later divorced. He moved to Waterloo and met Dorothy Brase, and they were together for 37 years.

He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, and later attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evansdale.

Survivors: three daughters, Bobbie (Bubba) Fenton of Mechanicsville, Mary (Larry) Boyd of Davenport, and Kelly (Pete) Laws of Evansdale; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild due in August.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his ex-wife, Linda; and special friend, Dorothy Brase.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. March 21 at Realife Church, 907 Independence Ave., Waterloo, followed by a luncheon.

Wayne enjoyed going to auctions, spending time with family and friends and cooking. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather and friend.

