Lloyd T. Smith

(1920-2019)
REINBECK — Lloyd Thomas Smith, 98, of Reinbeck, died Thursday, June 13, at Parkview Manor, Reinbeck.
He was born Nov. 1, 1920, in Reinbeck, son of George and Ella (Ramsey) Smith. He married Daphne A. Robinson on April 24, 1943, in Waterloo. She preceded him in death in 2010.
Lloyd was an agent/manager for many years with Equitable Assurance. He was a World War II veteran serving with the U.S. Navy.
Survived by: two sons, Thomas Smith of Cedar Rapids and Jerry (Julie) Smith of Reinbeck; two grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a brother, Harold.
Private services: will be held at a later date.
