(1932-2020)
Lloyd Shepard, 88, of Evansdale, died Sat., Aug. 22 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was born Feb. 5, 1932 in Greene, son of Harry & Avis (Crosby) Shepard. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Lloyd married Lois Harkness on July 30, 1955 in Jesup; she preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2011. He worked at Shirey’s-Manatts Concrete until retiring in 1997. Lloyd had been a member of the AmVets & American Legion. He was also a member of Grace Baptist Church. He enjoyed Polka music, fishing, steam engines & watching birds. He was known for being a great neighbor. Family was important to him. Survived by his daughter, Debbie Shepard of Evansdale; grandchildren, Jake (Julie) Shepard Sr. of Elk Run Heights, Adam Shepard of Evansdale, Keith (Melissa) Coates, Shelly Pryor & Travis Schleusner all of Waterloo; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Paul (Connie) Bandfield of Dunkerton & Mary Tempel of Waterloo; & 2 brothers, Jerry of La Porte City & Lynn (Shirley) of Tama. Preceded in death by his parents; wife; 2 brothers, Harry and Earl Shepard; & sister, Mary Ann Straw. Services: 11:00 am Wed., Aug. 26, 2020 at Kearns. Visitation: One hour prior to services at Kearns. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials: to the family. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
