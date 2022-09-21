June 18, 1937- September 17, 2022

WATERLOO-Lloyd Schaffer, 85, of Waterloo, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born June 18, 1937, in Moline, Il, to Joseph M. and LaVerne G. (Alderman) Schaffer.

He graduated from Waterloo West High School, and then served in the US Army. Lloyd married Barbara Ann Filbrandt on September 30, 1956, in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on May 27, 2022.

Lloyd worked for John Deere in the computer systems department, retiring January 31, 1999. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and had traveled by motorcycle through all 50 states, Mexico, Canada, and Europe. He also had many friends, including a breakfast club that met weekly.

He is survived by his sons: Ryan and Grant Schaffer of North Liberty; his sister, Linda Corcoran of Bellevue, Ne; sisters-in-law, Sharon Bubar and Carla Filbrandt of Waterloo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; brothers, LeRoy and Gary Schaffer; and sister-in-law Bonnie Tracy.

Services will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.