LA PORTE CITY — Lloyd R. Dutler, 93, of La Porte City, died Monday, Sept. 3, at Care Initiatives, La Porte City Specialty Care in La Porte City.
He was born Jan. 3, 1925, in La Porte City, son of John and Esther (Morrison) Dutler. He married Shirley A. Hansen on Feb. 3, 1947, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.
He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1947. Lloyd worked at Gates Chevrolet until he opened his own business, Lloyd’s DX, which he operated from 1954-1974. He continued to do mechanic work out of his garage and then worked as a Walmart greeter for eight years. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church, the American Legion for 70 years and was a fireman and chief for a number of years.
Survived by: his wife of La Porte City; two sons, Kim (Nancy) Dutler of Cedar Falls and Kevin (Cheryl) Dutler of Spokane, Wash.; four grandchildren, Shelly (Soren) Anderson, Christy (Rory) Riggle, David (Carrie) Dutler and Justin Dutler; five great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at American Lutheran Church, La Porte City, with burial in West View Cemetery, with military honors conducted by La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post 207. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the La Porte City Fire Department or the American Legion in La Porte City.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
