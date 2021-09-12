December 20, 1936-September 9, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lloyd Owen Gruis, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Friendship Village in Waterloo. Lloyd was born December 20, 1936 in Iowa Falls, Iowa, the son of Nanny & Martha (Priske) Gruis. He attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and graduated from Teacher’s College High School in 1954. Lloyd worked at Viking Pump and later for 28 years as a machinist at John Deere. He married Mildred Osterberger in January 1959 and they later divorced.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Gruis of Evansdale and Mark Gruis of Waterloo; two daughters, Laura (David) Lynn of Cedar Falls and Linda Gruis of Evansdale; six grandchildren, Jake Graveman, Janey Graveman, Rachel Gruis, Keith Gruis, Zachariah Regenold and Laura Kettman; a great grandchild on the way; his brother, Willard (Kay) Gruis of Ogden, Utah; two sisters, Delma Weikert of Cedar Falls and Katherine Gruis of Panama City Beach, Florida and his brother-in-law, Dean Lathrop.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Shirley Lathrop.