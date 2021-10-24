WATERLOO-Lloyd M. Hesse, 83, of Waterloo, IA, died on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born September 2, 1938, in Marble Rock, IA, to Henry Hugo and Margaret Marieta Sherburne Hesse and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1956. Lloyd worked at John Deere, retiring after 27 years in May 1986 as a Process Engineer. He married Billie Lee Woolums on October 27, 1957, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo since 1958. He loved family and friends, classic cars, and racing.