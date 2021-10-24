 Skip to main content
Lloyd M. Hesse

Lloyd M. Hesse

September 2, 1938-October 21, 2021

WATERLOO-Lloyd M. Hesse, 83, of Waterloo, IA, died on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born September 2, 1938, in Marble Rock, IA, to Henry Hugo and Margaret Marieta Sherburne Hesse and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1956. Lloyd worked at John Deere, retiring after 27 years in May 1986 as a Process Engineer. He married Billie Lee Woolums on October 27, 1957, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo since 1958. He loved family and friends, classic cars, and racing.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Billie; a daughter, Denise Lynn (Paul Stephenson) Hesse‚ Waterloo; 3 grandchildren, Aaron Van Hauen, Alaina (Jake) Young and Scott Stephenson; 6 great grandchildren, Aanah, Braylinn, Kael, Klaire, Karsyn and Kase; brother, Bob Hesse‚ Cedar Falls; sisters, Wilma (Craig) Cox‚ Waterloo and Carma Eick‚ Denver‚ IA and brother, Wayne (Wanda) Hesse‚ Denver‚ IA. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lorence Hesse; sister, Mary Lou Kovarik; and brother, Richard Hesse.

Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 27 at First Presbyterian Church with interment at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 Tuesday, October 26 at Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

