HUDSON-Lloyd L. Loonan, 98, of Hudson, died Saturday, July 17, 2021 at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. He was born July 2, 1923, in Hudson, son of Lloyd J. & Elizabeth Bedford Loonan. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1942. He served in the US Army from 1943 to 1945 in the European Theater with the Normandy invasion. He married Margaret H. Richards January 26, 1947, in Hudson; she died March 25, 1998. He farmed for 25 years on the Loonan Stock Farm until 1972. He then became an adjuster for Black Hawk Mutual Insurance; retiring March 1985. Survived by 2 daughters, Carol (Jeff) Dick of Cedar Falls & LeeAnn (Norm) Armstrong of Round Lake‚ MN; 4 grandchildren, Jeremy Dick, Erin (Paul) Wittkowski, Rebecca (Nick) Frerichs & Robert (Bridgette) Armstrong; 2 step-grandchildren, Teresa (Bert) Strayer & Todd (Brenda) Armstrong; 7 great-grandchildren, 8 step-great grandchildren; 1 sister-in-law, Mavis Loonan of Ames; and many nieces & nephews. Preceded by his parents; wife; 3 sisters, Martha Nation, Jean Taylor-Grinnell, & Ruth Thompson; and 2 brothers, Jim & Dan Loonan. Services 10:30 AM July 30 at Community Church of Hudson with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Military rites conducted by Hudson AMVETS Post #82, Reinbeck American Legion Post #242, and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Memorials to Hudson AMVETS Post #82. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.