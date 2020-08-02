× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Lloyd L. Hofner, 93, of Waterloo, died Friday, July 24 at his home. He was born Nov. 4, 1926 in Fillmore County, MN, the son of Christ L. and Marguerite M. Smith Hofner. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Lloyd married Alice Pretsch on March 26, 1954 in Spring Valley, MN. Lloyd was a machinist at John Deere Co. for 37 years, retiring in 1985. He was an active member of Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church, UAW Local 838, and Cedar Valley Garden Club. He also enjoyed volunteering in the community.

Survived by his wife, Alice Hofner, Waterloo; three daughters, Pamela (Jeffrey) Miller, Clive, Jody (James) Nagle, Montezuma, and Joanne Barberra, Waterloo; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Leona Nagel, Spring Valley‚ MN; brother, Walter Hofner, Rochester‚ MN. Lloyd was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Frank, Howard, and one in infancy; one sister in infancy; and one grandson, Christopher Barberra.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church, Waterloo; to observe social distancing, please contact Kimball Ave. UMC for a reservation if you plan to attend the service, 319-232-4103. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Military honors by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, and Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials to the family. Arrangements by Kearns Funeral Service—Kimball Chapel, Waterloo. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.

