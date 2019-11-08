Lloyd Kuker

(1938-2019)
TRIPOLI — Lloyd Allen Kuker, 81, of Tripoli, formerly of Waverly, died at home Wednesday, Nov. 6, after a lengthy illness.
He was born on July 10, 1938, near Tripoli, the son of Gustav and Hilda (Bergmann) Kuker. On June 14, 1964, he married Karen Forry at Unity Presbyterian Church in rural Clarksville.
Lloyd graduated from Tripoli High School in 1957. He worked for Potter Siding Creamery in Tripoli, Armour Fertilizer in Waterloo and helped his parents on the farm. In November 1961, Lloyd was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for 18 months where he was a guard on the Berlin Wall during the Berlin Crisis. He then was a Reservist. He worked for Armour, then had several jobs which included Happel Construction, B & B Oil Co., and he continued to help his parents on the farm. In 1973, he went to work for Koerhing Crane (Terex), retiring in 2005. In 1974, Lloyd and Karen purchased the family farm and moved to Tripoli.
Lloyd was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Brian of Tripoli; a daughter, Beth (Jeff) Heine of Waverly; a sister, Pauline (LaVerne, who died Nov. 7) Lobeck of Tripoli; a sister-in-law, Marlene Kuker of Readlyn; brothers-in-law, Kenny (Jean) Forry and Keith and Laurie Forry, all of Clarksville; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Lavern Kuker; and a nephew, Shane Forry.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly, with burial in Lowell Cemetery, rural Clarksville, with military honors by AMVETS Post 30 of Clarksville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 8, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour before services at the church on Saturday.
Memorials: may be directed to Lloyd’s family or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Lloyd enjoyed working in his shop, restoring tractors and repairing motors. During the summer months he enjoyed spending time along the Mississippi River. When his children were younger, he took them on many vacations. Time with friends and family was his greatest joy in life. He took pride in serving his country and being a farmer.
