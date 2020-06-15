Lloyd "Jimmie" J. Lande

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1961-2020)

SUMNER -- Lloyd "Jimmie" Jamison Lande, 58, of Sumner, died June 7 at home.

He was born July 21, 1961, in Des Moines, son of Ralph (Jim) and Beverly Lande. He graduated from Sumner High school in 1979, and from Hawkeye Community College with a horticulture degree in 1981. Jimmie then moved to Denver, Colo., and opened a landscaping design company. This opportunity led him to Los Angeles, Calif., where he discovered his love for interior design. Jimmie returned to Sumner in 2000.

Survivors: his sisters, Becky (Rodney) Arthur of Loveland, Colo., Pam (Steve) Rogers of Sumner, and Cindy (Tom) Kinn of Sumner; seven nieces and nephews; and 18 great-nieces and -nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents, and a niece, Kimberly Rogers.

Services: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family has decided to hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner is in charge of the arrangements.

He enjoyed helping others with their weddings, landscapes, and interior designs. Jimmie also never missed a niece or nephew event, and loved hosting the annual bon fire for the the Lande crew. Jimmie taught all of us about kindness, respect, and how to welcome any individual that crossed his path.

