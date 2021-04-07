January 31, 1940—April 5, 2021
GILBERTVILLE—Lloyd Jerome Welter, 81, of Gilbertville, died Monday April 5, at home.
He was born January 31, 1940, in Black Hawk County, the son of Philip and Cecilia Schares Welter. He married Shirley Thome on July 11, 1960, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.
Lloyd was employed at John Deere in the foundry, retiring on January 31, 1992. He also farmed in the Gilbertville area. Lloyd was a longtime member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and the UAW.
Survivors include: his wife, Shirley of Gilbertville; his sons, Eugene (Sheila) Welter of Gilbertville, Ronald Welter of Gilbertville, Robert (Jammi) Welter of Gilbertville, Todd (Wendi) Welter of Jesup and Kevin (Dawn) Welter of Gilbertville; seven grandchildren, Taran (Jimmy) Lindstrom, Clay Welter, Cole (Nicole) Welter, Brandon Welter, Karli Welter, Kindra Welter, and Dillon Welter; three step grand—children, Joel (Erin) Wright, Kelsey (Brandon) Hauck, Alex (Michael) Russell; four step-great grandchildren; his sisters, Alma Schmitz of Denver, Margie Guild of Waterloo, and Linda (Jim) Hughes of Independence; his brother-in-law, Leo Delagardelle of Gilbertville; his sister-in-law, Marie Jean Welter of Jesup.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his daughter-in-law, Amy Welter; his brothers, Ralph Welter and Leo Welter; his sisters, Bernice (Bert) Schmitz, Irma Delagardelle, and Jean Fischels; his brothers-in-law, Kenny Schmitz, Frank Guild and Dick Fischels.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am Friday, April 9, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation from 3-7 pm Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, where there will be a 3 pm Catholic Order of Foresters rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Friday at the church. The mass will be livestreamed on the Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Facebook page. Request anyone attending the visitation and or mass to wear a face covering and observe social distancing.
Memorials may be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bosco System, or Gilbertville Fire Department Fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
