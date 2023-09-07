WATERLOO—Lloyd Edward Weber was born to Edward and Viola (Kramer) Weber in Waterloo, Iowa in 1936. Growing up, Lloyd lived in Stout, Iowa with his parents and 3 siblings. He worked as a milkman when he met the love of his life, Mary Lou Needs. In 1956, the two wed in Cedar Falls, Iowa in the EUB church. From the years 1957 to 1970, Lloyd and Mary Lou welcomed their children Karen Jane, Karla Jo, Kathy Jean, Koleen Janae, Clint Edward and Kelly Rae into their lives. Along with his love for Mary Lou, Lloyd’s children and grandchildren were his most prized possessions. He was always willing to ‘teach’ fun games like ‘pick up sticks’ or ‘let me show you a little trick’. He loved having Sunday Fundays with his family. Riding 3 or 4 wheelers round and round the driveway, finally down into the woods. Lots of love and laughter, not to mention food and fun to be had by all.

Lloyd truly enjoyed riding motorcycles, especially Triumph. He partook in scrambles, short track, flat track, road racing and motocross racing which inspired him to open up the shop. He really just wanted to sell motorcycles and entice people to go riding.

In 1959, Lloyd and Mary Lou Weber opened up their very first motorcycle shop in their home in Allison. From there, they moved to Main St. in Allison in 1963 until 1965 when they moved their business to 647 Ansborough Ave. in Waterloo. In 1971, they moved to 735 Ansborough Ave., and moved again in 1979 to 809 Ansborough Ave where they remained until closing shop in 2013. Along with Weber’s Cycle Center, Lloyd and Mary Lou did business as Kawasaki of Waterloo, House of Honda on LaPorte Rd. from 1968-1971; House of Honda on University from 1971-1986; 2823 University; From 1986-2013 on Ansborough; Pat Jans Kawasaki on Ansborough Ave. from 1977-1980; Casey’s Cycle Center on 18th St. in the 1970’s B.S.A. – Bridgestone, Kawasaki, Montessa; Yamaha at Cedar Rapids Yamaha from 1986-1994; and Triumph and Yamaha in Mason City. Weber’s Cycle Center sold Honda, Yamaha, Triumph, Moto-Guzzi, Benelli, Kawasaki, Bultaco, B.S.A, Royal Enfield, Bridgestone, Montesa and Norton bikes, parts and gear. They also had an elite team of employees who would work on fixing motorcycles.

Lloyd worked as a Milkman, sold Fuller Brush and was the Owner/Operator of Weber’s Cycle Center for 54 years alongside his wife Mary Lou. He was also a Mason, Shriner, El Kahir Cycle Patrol, past President and Jester.

Lloyd will not only be remembered as a well respected businessman in the community. But most importantly for his genuine love of his family and that mischievous twinkle in his eye.

Lloyd passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at his home, at the age of 87. He is preceded in death by parents; a daughter, Koleen Janae; two sisters, Laura in infancy and Wilma Neidert and a brother, Robert Weber.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of Waterloo; five children, Karen Kane of Waterloo, Karla (Jim) Whitney of Cedar Falls, Kathy (Dave) Shook of Tripoli, Clint (Christine) Weber of Waterloo and Kelly Neuendorf of Rogers, Arkansas; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a sister, Shirley (Gavin) Collins of Minnesota.

Visitation: Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Service: Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11:00 am at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235.

Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwoodsfh.com.