June 16, 1943-June 24, 2022

Lloyd Edward Green, 79, died June 24, 2022 at UnityPoint Health of natural causes.

He was born June 16, 1943 in Waterloo, Iowa, son of Charles and Alice Green. Lloyd attended East High School and joined the military at 17. He served 24 years in the U.S. Army as a 1st Sergeant, serving two terms in Vietnam, and was a formal member of Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission. He married Mildred Green; they later divorced. He married Ada B. Green September 15th, 1979. Lloyd was a member at Union Missionary Baptist Church and a member and Deacon at Community Baptist Church.

Lloyd was a Mason in Massachusetts at PWM William G. Butler Lodge #12 Prince Hall Grand Lodge Jurisdiction of Massachusetts Inc.; he was credited Past Grand Lecturer. He was part of Noble of Syria Temple #31 Oasis of Boston, Desert of Massachusetts and also past Worshipful Master. He demitted to the Jurisdiction of Iowa.

Lloyd served many years in the Knights of Pythias and was Grand Chancellor of Iowa.

Preceded in death by his mother and father; one sister, Jeanette Davis; and one brother, Ronald Green.

Survived by his wife, Ada Green; one son, Lloyd Gentry Green (Stephanie) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; three daughters, Yvonne Smith of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Cinnamon Battle of Marion, South Carolina, and Monet Smith of Springfield, Illinois; one brother, Tom Green of Waterloo; one sister, Della Green Seay (James) of Sacramento, California; 10 grandchildren, Ty, Taysha, Anteon, Aazhairiyah, Charlotte, Lawson, Emmanuel, Lloyd L., Loyal, and Masiah; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 630 Sherman Avenue.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.