March 7, 1938-March 14, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Lloyd “Ed” Harken, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Western Home Communities – Thuesen Cottage.

He was born on March 7, 1938, in Waterloo, the son of Lloyd Sr. and Helen (Harmon) Harken. He graduated from New Hartford High School in 1956 and served in the US Army Reserves. He owned and operated Blackhawk Engineering until his retirement in 1995. On May 23, 1959, he was united in marriage to Mary Allspach in Stout, IA.

Ed is survived by his wife, Mary Harken of Cedar Falls; son, Brad (Liz) Harken of Hiawatha; daughter, Traci Frerichs of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren: Sarah Harken of St. Louis, Benny Harken of Gunnison, CO, Zachary Frerichs of Lawrence, KS; and Jessica Frerichs; sister, Pat Harken of Des Moines; and brother, Steve (Karel) Harken of Kansas City, KS.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Service. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

