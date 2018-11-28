(1925-2018)
WATERLOO — Lloyd C. Tims Sr., 92, of Waterloo, died Friday, Nov. 23, at Ravenwood Specialty Care of natural causes.
He was born Dec. 19, 1925, in Meridian, Miss., son of Floyd and Endia Hodges Tims. He married Ora L. Fisher on July 27, 1949; she died May 24, 2010.
Lloyd retired from John Deere after 37 years of employment. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, serving more than 50 years as a deacon. He also was a member of Waterloo American Legion Becker Chapman Post 138.
Survived by: two sons, Lloyd (Kimberly) Tims Jr. of Waterloo and Ricardo Tims of St. Paul, Minn.; two daughters, Marian Allen and Brenda Tims, both of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Victor (Gina) Allen, Denise Allen, Ricardo Tims Jr., Shauntee (Charles) Harvey, Immanuel Tims, Christopher (Katie) Tims, Charles Tims, Hope Tims and Isaiah Tims; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his wife; a daughter, Genola Tims Miller; a grandson, Andre Tims; a great-grandson, Victor Michael Allen; seven brothers, Jesse, Lovell, Cleo, Ollie and Robert Tims and Willie and MaeWeather Holmes; and two infant sisters.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, with military rites by Waterloo American Legion Post 138, VFW Post 1623 and Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the church. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
