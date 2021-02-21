December 22, 1927—February 17, 2021
Lloyd C. Harp Jr., 93, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Deery Suites, Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. He was born December 22, 1927 in Waterloo, son of Lloyd C. and Myrtle (Farr) Harp. He attended Hawkeye Community College. He served in the United States Coast Guard during WWII. Lloyd married Margaret M. Schmitt June 14, 1945 in Waterloo. He worked at John Deere in Methods Setup, retiring after 35 years in 1985. Over the years, he owned a small business fixing small engines. He was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church where he was a Deacon, Usher and served on various committees over the years. Lloyd had been a member of the Waterloo American Legion Becker Chapman Post #138. He volunteered with Mended Hearts, Salvation Army and helped with Meals on Wheels.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Margaret, three sons, Charles (Virginia), Rod (Tracey), and Randy (Jan), and a daughter, Peggy Bullerman, all of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a brother, Duane (Karen) of Gladbrook; and a sister, Darlene Bland of La Porte City.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his son, Steven; a son in law, Ivan Bullerman; a brother, Harry Beebe; and one sister, Louis Azbill.
Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 PM, Monday, February 22, at Locke Funeral Home and masks are required. Services for Immediate Family will be held Tuesday, February 23, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Memorials are directed to the Salvation Army, Westminster Presbyterian Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be sent to www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
