February 12, 1936-February 13, 2022
GILBERTVILLE-Lloyd Bernerd Ferry, 86 of Gilbertville, IA, and formerly of Cypress, California, died February 13, 2022, at Pinnacle Speciality Care, Cedar Falls, IA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m.—Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville. Visitation will be for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Memorials can be sent to Lloyd Ferry Memorial Fund, PO Box 279, Gilbertville, IA 50634 or given to Don Bosco High School or Immaculate Conception Church.
Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Lloyd was born in La Porte City, IA, on February 12, 1936, to Ralph Ferry and Martha (Wagner) Ferry. In 1954, he graduated from Humboldt High School. He moved to Cypress in 1959 and was the manager of a commercial rental yard until retirement in 2005. Lloyd married Josephine Francy in 1972 and she preceded him in death in 1995. During those years in California, Lloyd attended many professional football, basketball, and baseball games. He was an active member in his church, the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Club and enjoyed his Hunting & Fishing Club membership as well as his many friends there. Every fall for over 30 years, he ventured back to Iowa to attend at least 2 Iowa Hawkeye Football games. Lloyd was the food sampler at all tailgate parties. He loved Don Bosco High School Football as well. Sports and politics were the two things he truly enjoyed. In November of 2020, Lloyd decided to move back to Iowa to be close to his cousins.
Lloyd is survived by his longtime companion, Mary King of Lakewood, CA; and a nephew, Dave Bennett of Everett, WA. Lloyd and Mary were truly world travelers having gone on over 15 cruises and trips to the Great Wall of China; Australia; Panama and countless other jaunts. He is also survived by numerous cousins in the Jesup and Gilbertville area as well.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.
