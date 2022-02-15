Lloyd Bernerd Ferry

Lloyd was born in La Porte City, IA, on February 12, 1936, to Ralph Ferry and Martha (Wagner) Ferry. In 1954, he graduated from Humboldt High School. He moved to Cypress in 1959 and was the manager of a commercial rental yard until retirement in 2005. Lloyd married Josephine Francy in 1972 and she preceded him in death in 1995. During those years in California, Lloyd attended many professional football, basketball, and baseball games. He was an active member in his church, the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Club and enjoyed his Hunting & Fishing Club membership as well as his many friends there. Every fall for over 30 years, he ventured back to Iowa to attend at least 2 Iowa Hawkeye Football games. Lloyd was the food sampler at all tailgate parties. He loved Don Bosco High School Football as well. Sports and politics were the two things he truly enjoyed. In November of 2020, Lloyd decided to move back to Iowa to be close to his cousins.