Lloyd Bernard Pattison

February 15, 1931-May 5, 2022

FAYETTE-Lloyd Bernard (Scorch) Pattison died peacefully at home in Fayette, surrounded by his family, on May 5, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, May 9, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Fayette with Rev. Mike Jager officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery with military rites provided by American Legion Post #339 of Fayette. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sunday, May 8th at the First United Methodist Church in Fayette and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, Bernard would like you to donate to Maple Crest Manor, 100 Bolger Dr. or Upper Iowa University’s UIU Fund, PO Box 1857, both Fayette, Iowa 52142. Becker and Son Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Bernard’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Bernard was the son of Lloyd and Cleo (Cole) Pattison, and was born February 15, 1931, in rural Fayette County. He attended numerous country schools and graduated from Fayette High School in 1949. He was in the military from 1954-1956 and served in the Korean War. He later studied accounting at the University of Iowa. On September 3, 1957, Bernard was united in marriage with Arnetta Bohle, and they lived happily in Fayette, Iowa.

Bernard was an influential businessman that revolutionized farming in Northeast Iowa. In 1950 he started the Pattison Brothers business with his brother James and later was joined by his father and brother John. Through this business Bernard introduced key strategies that changed the face of farming in the region, which included the introduction of nitrogen to farming in 1953, the introduction of bulk blend fertilizer in 1959, and the building of a river terminal in 1969. These innovations helped to transition Northeast Iowa from livestock-based farming to the large exportation of grain. Later, Bernard was instrumental in starting “Pattison Sand Company” with his son Kyle. It is evident through these contributions that Bernard was an innovative and creative entrepreneur from as early as 18 and continued to be until his death at 91.

Bernard had a deep love for his community, and served on the Fayette School Board, Upper Iowa University’s Board of Trustees, and was the president of Maple Crest Manor since it opened in 1976. It gave him great joy to help others in business, to share his wisdom, and to foster and promote long-term business relations.

Bernard had a strong appreciation for the natural world, and especially loved boating with family on the Mississippi River. He also had a profound, intrinsic love of learning, and he could always be found with a book in hand, a notebook in his pocket, and a piece of advice. Bernard had an innate sense of humor, and a deep love for his family, friends, and community members.

Bernard is survived by Arnetta, his wife of nearly 65 years, and his children; Kyle (Michelle) Pattison of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, Janan (Bradd) Brown of Scottsdale, Arizona, Karen (Dan) Boettcher of West Des Moines, Iowa; his eight grandchildren; Cole, Courtney, and Caitlin Pattison, Colin and Adria Brown, Claire, Joseph, and John Boettcher; and brother James (Joyce) Pattison of Fayette, Iowa. Bernard was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother John.