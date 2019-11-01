{{featured_button_text}}
Lloyd Hoth

LLOYD ALLEN HOTH

LLOYD ALLEN HOTH, 70, passed away on October 29, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, IA.

He was born July 8, 1949 to Gerald C. and Erma L Wilharm Hoth and grew up in Sumner. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church and was a member of the Sumner High School class of ‘67. He served in the Marine Corp for four years. Lloyd co-owned H&H Masonry in Sumner; and was an Inspector with Seminole County Schools in FL for ten years. He loved to work in the yard – he was notorious for perfectly manicured grass, play with his dogs, and cheer on Alabama football “Roll Tide”! He met the love of his life, Sylvia, and they married April 17, 1987. They resided in Orlando, FL before moving to Eight Mile, AL in 1998.

Lloyd is survived by his beloved wife, Sylvia “Babe”; son Tony (Cindy) of Sumner; daughter Shawn Peters of Forest Grove, OR; siblings Gene (Dorothy) Hoth of Davenport, Roger (June) Hoth of Waverly, Marlowe Hoth of Sumner, and Carol (Rick) Smith of Decorah; grandchildren Tiffany (Leonard) Pipho of Ankeny, Jacob Hoth of Sumner, Elijah and Jamin Gogo Peters of Forest Grove, OR; several nieces, nephews, extended family, and beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas; sister, Marilyn Hoth; son-in-law, Gogo Peters; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Hoth.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, with a public Celebration of Life gathering at Marlowe Hoth’s residence starting at 2:30 pm. Condolences can be posted at www.IowaCremation.com. Memorials may be directed to the family and mailed to c/o Tony Hoth, 724 E. 13th St, Sumner, IA 50674.

