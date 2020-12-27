Ljubica Dostanic
January 30, 1961-December 23, 2020
Ljubica Dostanic, 59 of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. 2020, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.
She was born Jan. 30, 1961 in Zavidovici, Bosnia and Herzegovina, daughter of Jozo and Ana Jukic Martinovic. She married Milenko Dostanic in 1984 in Zavidovici.
Ljubica graduated from culinary school in Bosnia and worked as a Chef in food service at the Kristal Hotel for 16 years. After settling in Iowa, she worked in production at Tyson Foods for 17 years. Ljubica's passion was caring for her beautiful flower gardens and caring for her home. She was a loving wife, mother and special grandmother having the joy of raising her grandson Teagan.
Survivors include: her husband of Waterloo; her two sons, Nenad and Marko both of Waterloo; her grandson, Teagan; her mother, Ana Martinovic of Zavidovici, Bosnia; three brothers, Franjo (Djurdjica) Martinovic of Germany, Marko (Jela) Martinovic of Croatia, and Ivica (Ljiljana) Martinovic of Germany; two sisters, Kata (Radenko) Marusic of Seattle, Wash. and Dragica Martinovic of Croatia.
Preceded in death by: her father; one sister, Mara Budinski.
Private Services will be held at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.