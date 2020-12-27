Ljubica Dostanic

January 30, 1961-December 23, 2020

Ljubica Dostanic, 59 of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. 2020, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

She was born Jan. 30, 1961 in Zavidovici, Bosnia and Herzegovina, daughter of Jozo and Ana Jukic Martinovic. She married Milenko Dostanic in 1984 in Zavidovici.

Ljubica graduated from culinary school in Bosnia and worked as a Chef in food service at the Kristal Hotel for 16 years. After settling in Iowa, she worked in production at Tyson Foods for 17 years. Ljubica's passion was caring for her beautiful flower gardens and caring for her home. She was a loving wife, mother and special grandmother having the joy of raising her grandson Teagan.

Survivors include: her husband of Waterloo; her two sons, Nenad and Marko both of Waterloo; her grandson, Teagan; her mother, Ana Martinovic of Zavidovici, Bosnia; three brothers, Franjo (Djurdjica) Martinovic of Germany, Marko (Jela) Martinovic of Croatia, and Ivica (Ljiljana) Martinovic of Germany; two sisters, Kata (Radenko) Marusic of Seattle, Wash. and Dragica Martinovic of Croatia.

Preceded in death by: her father; one sister, Mara Budinski.