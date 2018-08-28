WATERLOO — Liselotte Maria “Lilo” Gramlich, 90, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, in Arizona.
She was born Feb. 27, 1928, in Kyritz, Germany, daughter of Richard and Emma Bluethner. She married Harold Gramlich in 1955 in Waterloo. He preceded her in death.
Lilo came to the United States in 1954. She was employed by Rath Packing and was the owner and operator of the Golden Dolphin until her retirement. For the past five years, she lived at the Fountain in Tucson.
Survived by: two sons, Harry (Rebecca) Gramlich of Waterloo and Randy (Sandy) Gramlich of Tucson; four grandsons, Michael Gramlich, Joseph Gramlich and Joshua (Dawn) Gramlich, all of Waterloo, and Jason (Pamela) Gramlich of Knoxville; 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a son, Rick.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 300 Ralston Road, Waterloo. Visitation from noon until services Friday at the church.
Lilo loved crafts, marbles, bingo and cards. She also loved the Diamondbacks. When Lilo passed away, she was surrounded by her family.
