June 14, 1965-November 4, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lisa Raye Nyman, age 56, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born June 14, 1965, in Waterloo, the daughter of Perry and Marcella (Augustson) Stevens. Lisa graduated from West Union High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa. In February of 1997 she was united in marriage to Michael Nyman, they later divorced. Lisa worked for 18 years at Target Distribution Center in the warehouse, retiring in 2021 for health reasons.

Lisa is survived by: her daughter, Hannah Nyman of Cedar Falls; her son, John Nyman, of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Sandy (Rod) Christen of Rochester, NY, and Marie (Steve) Frey of Platte, SD; a brother, Charles (Caitlin) Stevens of Melbourne, VIC, AU; and her father, Perry (Ellen) Stevens of Platte, SD. She was preceded in death by: her mother, Marcella; and two brothers, Robert Stevens and Andrew Stevens.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4-7pm Tuesday, November 9 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at ww.richardsonfuneralservice.com.