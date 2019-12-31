(1963-2019)
JESUP — Lisa R. Smith, 56, of Jesup, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 28, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
She was born Sept. 10, 1963, in Waterloo, daughter of Duane E. and JoAnn Joyce (Ihnen) Smith. She married Jeff L. Smith on July 30, 1983, in Waterloo.
She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1981. Lisa had formerly worked at the National Bank of Waterloo and GMAC.
Survivors include: her husband; two sons, Zachary F. Smith of Waterloo and Alex J. (Liz) Smith of Fairbank; three grandchildren, Gracie, Weston and Raylan; a sister, Angela (Scott) DeWolf of Waterloo; and two brothers, Jeffrey (Carlene) Smith of Colorado and Bradley Smith of Des Moines.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 2, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in Waterloo, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Lisa enjoyed reading, sewing and embroidery.
