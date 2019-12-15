Lisa Miller McCready

Lisa Kay (Miller) McCready, 46, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away at Allen Hospital on December 12, from complications of appendiceal cancer.
Lisa was born on May 1, 1973 in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Myra (Mast) and Howard Miller. She worked at Professional Office Services, Inc. in Waterloo for twenty-two years, most recently as a Regional Territorial Associate. Lisa cherished her co-workers and management team at POS, holding many as dear friends. She truly loved her career and the challenge of making a difference for the people with whom she worked. On May 12, 2001, Lisa married Keith McCready at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Keith; her beloved son Connor at home; her mother, Myra; brothers and sisters, Howie (Vickie) Miller, Laura (Michael) Leyh, Kyle Wolff, and Cherie (Bobby) Rees; numerous nieces and nephews; and parents-in-law, Marilyn and Ron Davenport. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard; maternal grandparents Kelly Mast and Pearl Bailey; paternal grandparents, Roger and Phyllis Miller; aunt Nancy Miller; sister-in-law Carmen McCready; and special grandmother Evelyn Meier.
Lisa had a mischievous nature and enjoyed having people wonder exactly what she was up to, notorious for letting you know she was teasing by raising a single eyebrow. She loved her cats and couldn’t resist feeding and/or taking in stray kitties that appeared in her yard. She enjoyed working out at the gym, bicycling, kayaking, gardening, and spending time with her son. She was called “little Lisa” by her paternal grandparents and bore a striking resemblance to her aunt Nancy.
An informal gathering of family, friends, and co-workers to celebrate Lisa’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 17, at Willow Run Country Club in Denver, Iowa from 4:30-7:30 pm.
Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, a hospice organization in your community, or a charity of your choice.
